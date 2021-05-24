TV Host Seeks £3.7M From BBC For Crash Test Stunt Injuries

Law360, London (May 24, 2021, 7:04 PM BST) -- A popular BBC television science program host said he was suicidal over the mental and physical suffering he's endured as a result of a stunt in which he acted as a crash test dummy, a show producer told a London court Monday. Jeremy "Jem" Stansfield is seeking millions of pounds in damages in his High Court lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corp. for his injuries, which he claims have deprived him of lucrative potential future earnings. Ed Booth — a series producer for the show, "Bang Goes The Theory" — took the witness stand on Monday during a damages trial over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS