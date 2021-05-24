Simon Property Can't Stop Discovery In Tenants' Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has rejected Simon Property Group's request to pause discovery in a suit accusing it of a scheme to inflate mall tenants' electricity charges, and also indicated she sees no reason to step aside so that state regulatory bodies can address the matter. In a 13-page order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon denied Simon Property Group Inc.'s motion for a stay while she considers its pending motion to either abstain from hearing the proposed class action or to dismiss it. While she ruled only on the stay request and said her order did not address...

