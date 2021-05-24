Lin Wood's Ex-Colleagues Say He Won't Answer Discovery

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Atlanta lawyers who used to work with controversial pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood have asked a Georgia state court judge to sanction him over alleged discovery failures in their contract breach suit claiming he owes them money. Nicole Wade, Jonathan Grunberg and Taylor Wilson of Wade Grunberg & Wilson LLC said in their sanctions motion on Friday that Wood and his firm L. Lin Wood PC have failed to timely respond to their second set of discovery requests. They suggested Wood was too busy disparaging them on social media to respond by a May 17 deadline and that all his pleadings...

