UK Court Allows Ending Of Duty-Free Tourist Programs

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Treasury acted lawfully when it ended two tax-relief programs for tourist shopping, a British appeals court found, disappointing Heathrow Airport as well as Swiss tourism tax refund company Global Blue and travel retailer World Duty Free Group. The ruling Friday by the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of HM Treasury to withdraw both the VAT retail export scheme and the extra statutory concession on goods at duty-free and tax-free shops in Britain. The value-added tax program had allowed visitors to the U.K. who were resident in non-European Union countries to obtain a VAT refund on goods they purchased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS