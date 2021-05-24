Justices Won't Hear Cancer Research Patent Fight

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to look into a Federal Circuit ruling that added two American scientists as joint inventors on patents covering Nobel Prize-winning cancer research, handing a victory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The justices declined a certiorari petition filed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japanese pharma giant Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., in which they argued that scientists Gordon Freeman and Clive Wood didn't make significant contributions toward discovering a protein that later spawned a groundbreaking treatment that uses the body's immune system to treat cancer. Bristol-Myers said the Federal Circuit's ruling "further muddies joint inventorship jurisprudence" by holding...

