High Court Won't Take Up Retired Miners' Health Care Fight

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't disturb a Fifth Circuit ruling that allowed Westmoreland Coal Co. to stop paying for retired miners' health benefits, declining Monday a petition by the miners' benefit plans to review the bankrupt coal company's win in the case. The high court's decision not to intervene leaves intact an August ruling that a 1988 amendment to the U.S. Bankruptcy Code overrides a 1992 federal law designed to protect retired miners' benefits, allowing Westmoreland to use the bankruptcy process to push responsibility for funding its retirees' health care onto the federal government. The case centered on the question of...

