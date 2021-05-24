Justices Turn Away Ironworkers' Strike Limit Challenge

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 11:11 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a review petition by an Ironworkers local asserting that a federal labor law provision barring protesting unions from inviting neutral workers to join the picket line violates the First Amendment. Ironworkers Local 229 had challenged a Ninth Circuit decision upholding a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a business agent broke the law by inviting nonmembers working at a California construction site to join a protest against a builder, arguing 70-year-old precedent blessing this limit clashes with recent scrutiny toward legal limits on speech. The board had argued against the petition, insisting the provision...

