High Court Refuses To Ease Reentry Path For Deportees

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that immigrants can't use an improper previous deportation to avoid the legal steps required to challenge a later deportation. The high court held the Immigration and Nationality Act does not permit deported immigrants to reenter the U.S. without demonstrating they've otherwise exhausted their options for judicial review, even after the original offense that led to their deportation was made void. Refugio Palomar-Santiago challenged his prosecution for illegal entry based on the fact that he was previously deported because of a DUI conviction and, since that removal, the Supreme Court has ruled that DUI offenses...

