Justices Revive Guam's $160M Landfill Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 10:50 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived Guam's $160 million lawsuit against the Navy over pollution costs at a landfill on the island. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived Guam's $160 million lawsuit against the Navy over pollution costs. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) In a unanimous decision, the justices overturned the D.C. Circuit's conclusion that Guam's 2017 claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act were barred because of a 2004 settlement with the federal government under the Clean Water Act. The court said because the previous settlement resolved claims under a different statute, Guam isn't barred from seeking...

