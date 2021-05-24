Jersey City Hospital Freed From Patient's Paralysis Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday threw out a malpractice suit alleging physicians with Jersey City Medical Center caused a man's paralysis by failing to treat an abscess on his spine in time, saying his claims against the hospital were filed too late. The decision affirms a summary judgment in favor of JCMC and a group of doctors who treated Todd Blair after he complained of back pain in 2016, with the panel finding that Blair knew enough to have sued them in his original complaint, but failed to add them until after the two-year statute of limitations expired....

