Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lordstown Execs Hit With Derivative Suit Over Preorders

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Investors in electric truck company Lordstown Motors Corp. have hit company executives and directors with a derivative suit in Delaware federal court, saying they were misled with false promises of preorders of a truck soon to start commercial production as the company went public through a SPAC merger.

Alicia Kelley and Herbert Stotler sued the executives of Lordstown Friday — including chairman and CEO Stephen Burns — accusing them of having the company issue statements that there were as many as 100,000 preorders for its Endurance pickup truck and that the vehicle would be ready to begin mass production in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!