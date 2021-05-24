DEA Can't Ban Psilocybin Therapy, States Tell 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A group of states urged the Ninth Circuit to order the Drug Enforcement Administration to allow doctors to use psilocybin mushrooms to treat terminally ill patients, arguing that both federal and state laws allowing experimental treatments supersede the Controlled Substances Act. In an amicus brief filed on Friday as the federal appellate court considers a petition from several Washington patients and their physician, eight states and the District of Columbia told the judges they should "respect the limits of federalism" and overrule the DEA's stance on the drug. A 2018 federal "Right-To-Try" law and a collection of similar laws in 41...

