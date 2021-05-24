Brick Co. Fights Tariff Evasion Fines After Scope Order Win

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Years after the Federal Circuit tossed duty orders on its foreign-made bricks, Delaware-based company Fedmet Resources Corp. is back in court fighting U.S. Customs and Border Protection's finding that it evaded tariffs. The bricks in question are magnesia alumina carbon, or MAC, bricks, a type of refractory brick used to line furnaces and ladles in steel manufacturing. In 2014, a fractured appeals court panel held that MACs were outside the scope of duty orders on refractory bricks entering the U.S. from Mexico and China. According to the Federal Circuit, the petitioner behind those trade investigations, Resco Products Inc., had clearly stated...

