Texas Jury Says Asus Infringed Video Color Control Patent

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Asus was hit with an $825,000 patent verdict Friday after a five-day Texas federal jury trial on claims that computer monitors and projectors produced by the Taiwan-based electronics giant used stolen color-control technology. The jury found that Asus, known officially as Asustek Computer Inc., infringed Dallas-based Lone Star Technological Innovations LLC's patent on technology that allows users to control the saturation and hue of colors in real-time digital video images. The jury also rejected Asus' opposing claims that Lone Star's patent was invalid or unenforceable. Court records show that Lone Star and Asus began a jury trial before U.S. District Judge...

