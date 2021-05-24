Convicted Ex-NBA Player Denied 3rd Circ. Review Of Tax Bill

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said it won't reconsider its decision holding Tate George, a former NBA player currently in prison for wire fraud, liable for around $79,000 in income taxes and penalties. The appellate court declined to review its decision affirming George's tax and penalty deficiency for 2013 that the Internal Revenue Service assessed after he failed to file a return for that year, the court said in an order Friday. He failed to report to the agency roughly $208,000 in pension distributions that he received from the NBA in 2013, according to the Third Circuit, which affirmed a 2019 decision from the...

