Commerce Dept. Defeats Ex-Worker's Sex, Age Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Commerce employee can't pursue a bias suit alleging his longtime employer illegally underpaid and failed to promote him, a Maryland federal judge ruled Monday, saying the agency's actions were justified. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel awarded the department summary judgment, dismissing now-retired information assistant William Wojtkowski's suit. Wojtkowski alleged the agency violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act when it did not promote him to the same pay tier as a female employee and a younger male employee. The court accepted the Commerce Department's argument that it...

