Crypto Paychecks Are A Risky Venture For Employers

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- In a world where cash is becoming obsolete, cryptocurrency is fast gaining adherents. But companies should think twice before agreeing to pay their workers with virtual money. The list of companies now doing so is extremely short,[1] and for good reason. Federal and state regulations are either nonexistent or too murky to provide reliable guidance to employers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are far too volatile to integrate into payroll systems or easily spend in the real world. Despite these obstacles, a growing number of high-profile employees are nevertheless demanding to be paid in what our mothers might call funny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS