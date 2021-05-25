Energy Expert Returns To Latham After Stint At Gas Co.

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A former Latham & Watkins LLP attorney who took a post as in-house counsel at a natural gas company has returned to Latham as a partner in its San Diego office, the firm said Monday. Jennifer K. Roy rejoined Latham as a partner in the firm's environment, land and resources department and as a member of the project siting and approvals practice. She was previously the assistant general counsel for Venture Global LNG, a producer of liquefied natural gas based in Virginia. Roy spent more than eight years as an attorney at Latham before leaving in 2020 to work in-house....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS