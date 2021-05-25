Tips For Energy Developers Seeking To Lease Tribal Lands

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- To take advantage of the new administration's emphasis on clean, renewable energy, and economic development and energy projects on tribal lands, developers may wish to explore streamlined surface leasing opportunities for development on tribal lands. One avenue to streamline the lease approval process is the Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Home Ownership Act. Indeed, the HEARTH Act was passed specifically to apply to, and spur, complex wind farm development and renewable energy development.[1] The Biden administration's commitment to renewable energy and tribal development make this an opportune time to pursue renewable energy projects on tribal lands. Outreach and coordination with...

