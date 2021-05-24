Ill. Panel Rejects Firm's Fee Dispute In Shareholder Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel rejected an argument from Chicago firm Burke Burns & Pinelli Ltd. that it's owed about $1 million in fees from an underlying lawsuit over a horse breeding operation, saying the amount it's owed can't yet be calculated. The court on Thursday rejected the firm's argument that its clients agreed to pay a fee equal to 20% of the appraised value of property at issue in the horse breeding litigation. It upheld a lower court's determination that the firm's 20% fee can't be determined until the sale of the property at issue closes. Burke Burns & Pinelli argued...

