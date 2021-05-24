Finjan Owes $5.9M In Patent 'Fiasco,' Special Master Says

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Finjan Inc. should foot a $5.9 million portion of Juniper Networks' legal bill, a special master has determined, after U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Finjan repeatedly "wasted everyone's time and energy" by flip-flopping on its patent infringement theory in an attempt to artificially boost damages. In a 21-page report Thursday, special master Matthew Borden of Braunhagey & Borden LLP recommended that patent licensing company Finjan pay networking infrastructure provider Juniper nearly $6 million in reasonable fees for work done that culminated in winning two summary judgment motions, defeating a summary judgment motion and prevailing in a five-day jury trial in...

