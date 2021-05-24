Feds Say Ex-Chadian Diplomats Took Bribes For Oil Contract

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Chad's former ambassador to the U.S. and several associates were hit with money laundering and corruption charges for taking $2 million in bribes and shares in an energy company in exchange for lucrative oil rights, prosecutors said in court documents unsealed in D.C. federal court. Mahamoud Adam Bechir, Chad's ambassador to the U.S. from 2004 to 2012, and former top deputy Youssouf Hamid Takane accepted the bribes from Griffiths Energy International Inc. while serving as diplomats in Washington, D.C., according to a 2019 indictment, which was unsealed Friday after prosecutors said they were unable to arrest the fugitive officials. Bechir's wife, Nouracham Bechir...

