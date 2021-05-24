Cannabis Entrepreneurs' Family Fighting Spills Into Court

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A simmering dispute between brothers and cannabis entrepreneurs Michael and Paul King ratcheted up after Michael filed a lawsuit in Florida state court Friday alleging Paul was trying to hurt his business with false claims of theft and fraud. Michael King and other executives at California cannabis company King's Garden accuse Paul King and his company Cannafornia of attempting to extort King's Garden through a barrage of emails, YouTube postings, and websites accusing Michael and his colleagues of looting their own company. The suit claims Paul King hacked into a King's Garden investor's account and used confidential information about the company...

