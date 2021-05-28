$753B Defense Budget Pushes R&D For New Technologies

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's $752.9 billion defense budget for 2022 includes the U.S. Department of Defense's largest-ever research and development budget, with the DOD seeking to dispose of some older equipment to help bring in more cutting-edge technology. Following the release of its "skinny" budget in April with broad topline outlays, the administration on Friday released its full budget for fiscal year 2022, with detailed spending requests. It asked for $715 billion for the DOD, a 1.6% increase from 2021's $703.7 budget, and $752.9 billion overall for defense, with the extra mostly covering nuclear weapons programs at the U.S. Department of Energy....

