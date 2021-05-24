EQT Wants 4th Circ. To Hear $40M W.Va. Royalty Case

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- EQT said Monday it will ask the Fourth Circuit to reverse a ruling that allowed oil and gas royalty owners to continue a $40 million trespassing suit against the company in state court, despite its argument the action is barred by a decade-old settlement. EQT Corp. informed a West Virginia federal court it will be fighting U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin's ruling last month that refused to enjoin a group of royalty owners led by Marcus Huey from pursuing trespass claims in state court. The judge disagreed with EQT's argument that the royalty owners can't pursue over $40 million in damages...

