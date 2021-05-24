Applebee's Settles Trademark Suit Over 'Vampire' Cocktails

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Applebee's reached a settlement Monday to resolve a trademark lawsuit filed by a company that sells wine under the Vampire brand, ending a case over a Halloween-themed "Vampire" cocktail that came served with a pair of plastic fangs. In a motion filed in Los Angeles federal court, Vampire Family Brands LLC and the restaurant chain said they had "reached a mutually satisfactory resolution" to the dispute over the fruity cocktail Applebee's launched ahead of Halloween in 2019. As is typical, public documents did not include any terms of the settlement, and neither side's attorneys immediately returned requests for comment on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS