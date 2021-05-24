Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Applebee's Settles Trademark Suit Over 'Vampire' Cocktails

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Applebee's reached a settlement Monday to resolve a trademark lawsuit filed by a company that sells wine under the Vampire brand, ending a case over a Halloween-themed "Vampire" cocktail that came served with a pair of plastic fangs.

In a motion filed in Los Angeles federal court, Vampire Family Brands LLC and the restaurant chain said they had "reached a mutually satisfactory resolution" to the dispute over the fruity cocktail Applebee's launched ahead of Halloween in 2019.

As is typical, public documents did not include any terms of the settlement, and neither side's attorneys immediately returned requests for comment on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!