IBM Can Use Appeal Bond To Stall $11M Retaliation Suit Award

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- IBM Corp. can use a $14.6 million bond to pause on paying a former sales executive's $11 million award while it appeals a jury's finding that he was fired for complaining that a coworker had faced discrimination, a Washington federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman accepted IBM's supersedeas bond, allowing the company to wait until after its Ninth Circuit appeal to pay ex-manager Scott Kingston's April 15 jury award. The jury ruled that Kingston was canned in retaliation for reporting that a Black sales representative was unfairly deprived of the bulk of his commission check. Kingston did...

