Texas Judge Backs Amazon's Jury Win In Alexa Patent Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Amazon sufficiently proved at trial that its Alexa-powered smart home devices didn't infringe Innovation Sciences Inc.'s 2006 patents for a device that alerts parents when their child's diaper is full, a Texas federal judge ruled Monday in upholding the e-commerce giant's September jury victory. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant rejected Innovation Sciences' bid for a new trial or judgment as a matter of law, saying the jury correctly interpreted the evidence to decide on Sept. 2 that the technology powering Amazon's Echo, Alexa voice service, Fire TV and Dash button products works differently than the asserted patents, and that the patents covering Innovation...

