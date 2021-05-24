With ICE Arrest Suit Over, DAs Say 1st Circ. Should Nix Ruling

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit decision throwing out a lower court ruling that blocked federal immigration authorities from making arrests in and around Massachusetts courthouses should be wiped away since the Biden administration curbed the practice, two Boston area district attorneys argued Monday. The latest filing in a flurry of activity ending the first-of-its kind suit saw Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan ask the appellate court to vacate its 2020 opinion. The prosecutors, who sued along with the state's public defenders and an immigrant advocacy group, dropped their suit last Friday. They say their case against...

