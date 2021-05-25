GAO Says Navy Free To Let Contractor Fix $47M Proposal

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over a $46.6 million Navy contract for portable power generators, saying flaws in the winning contractor's initial bid did not make that proposal effectively incomplete and therefore late. The Navy acted within its discretion when determining that deficiencies in Essex Electro Engineers Inc.'s initial proposal were not enough to consider that bid incomplete and allowing the company a chance to correct those issues, the GAO said in a May 3 decision denying a protest by Aviation Ground Equipment Corp., released Monday. "The protester's argument hinges entirely on its claims that the awardee's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS