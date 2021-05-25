Actavis Inks $1.1M Deal In ADHD Medication Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of parents and caregivers who've accused Actavis of violating antitrust laws by delaying alternatives to its attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication Intuniv have asked a Massachusetts federal judge to preliminarily approve a $1.1 million settlement with the drugmaker. In a 17-page motion for preliminary approval filed Monday, class counsel explained that Actavis will dole out $1.1 million as a settlement payment to the indirect purchaser class. Members of the settlement class would be able to receive payments proportionate to the amount of tablets of brand-name or generic Intuniv that they purchased from November 2012 to the present....

