Amazon Accused Of Fudging Delivery Driver Timecards

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. and one of its delivery service partners manipulated their employees' timekeeping records and failed to provide rest and meal breaks, a former employee has alleged in a Private Attorneys General Act suit filed in California state court. The suit, filed Monday, says that Amazon and Carter Saco Logistics violated the California Labor Code by altering employees' timecards to show they took the meal and rest breaks required by law. But the employees never took them because they were forced to work through such breaks and often go over time, the suit says. "Defendants, knowingly and contrary to law and...

