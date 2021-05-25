PF Chang's Hit With Tipped Workers' Minimum Wage Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- P.F. Chang's failed to pay servers and bartenders the proper minimum wage by not following tip-credit requirements, including by making them do too much nontipped work, workers said in a proposed collective action in Arizona federal court. In a complaint Monday, former worker Dylan Fournier said that by failing to follow tip-credit requirements, P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc. and a related entity violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and owed servers and bartenders nontipped minimum wage. "There are strict requirements that must be met by an employer [that] seeks to utilize the trip credit to meet their minimum-wage obligations," the complaint said. "In...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS