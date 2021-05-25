DOJ and IT Staffing Co. End Asylee Bias Claims

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based IT staffing company agreed to a civil penalty to settle allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice that it illegally required an asylee to provide more documents than necessary to prove his work eligibility and fired him when he refused. The settlement follows the DOJ's investigation concluding that Pyramid Consulting had likely violated the Immigration and Nationality Act, which bars employers from asking immigrants to provide more proof than necessary to show they can legally work in the U.S. "Employers cannot discriminate against employees based on their citizenship or immigration status by restricting the types of valid work authorization...

