Sky Fights Ruling Of Bad Faith In Trademark Case

Law360, London (May 25, 2021, 7:58 PM BST) -- British broadcasting giant Sky Ltd. urged the Court of Appeal on Tuesday to toss findings it acted in bad faith by registering overly broad trademark protections for products and services it didn't plan to use, saying there was no evidence it acted dishonestly. The ruling, flowing from counterclaims to Sky's trademark infringement case against cloud-based management services provider SkyKick Inc., should be reversed and the claims dismissed, Sky's counsel Geoffrey Hobbs QC of One Essex Court told a three-judge appeals panel. Applicants are not required to indicate how they will use a trademark registration when they apply for it, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS