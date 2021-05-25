5 Firms Lead Valens To $1.16B Valuation Via SPAC Merger

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Valens, an Israeli developer of semiconductor technology for the audiovisual and automotive markets, will combine with a special purpose acquisition vehicle at a $1.16 billion valuation, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement developed by five law firms. Under the terms of the transaction, Valens will merge with PTK Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VLN," according to a statement. Valens develops HDBaseT technology, which is a consumer electronic and commercial connectivity standard for transmission of uncompressed high-definition video, audio, power, home networking, Ethernet, USB and some control signals...

