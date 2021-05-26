Fla. Men Say Feds Can't Seize Fraud-Linked Ky. Skyscraper

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Two Florida men under investigation for their alleged part in a multibillion-dollar international money laundering scheme are trying to stop feds from seizing their Kentucky skyscraper, saying the U.S. must stay out of Ukrainian sovereign affairs. In a motion to dismiss a federal forfeiture request, Optima Ventures stakeholders Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber argued that international comity doctrine prevents the U.S. from seizing assets connected to loans that Ukrainian courts have already deemed "legitimate and not fraudulent." "The United States bizarrely has anointed itself the arbiter and interpreter of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Korf and Laber told a Miami federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS