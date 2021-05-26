Judge Won't Trim Gerdau's Suit Seeking Litigation Coverage

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday refused to pare down a lawsuit by a subsidiary of steel company Gerdau against Zurich American Insurance Co. over its failure to pay for litigation costs related to the March 2018 collapse of a Miami pedestrian bridge, finding that its request for clarification of the policy is not duplicative. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks said he would not dismiss Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc.'s declaratory judgment claim even though it factually overlaps with its breach of insurance contract claim against Zurich. The judge reasoned that whether or not Zurich is found to have breached the...

