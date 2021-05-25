Fla. To Revoke Tax Breaks For Platforms That Ban Politicians

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A new Florida law will forbid social media companies from deplatforming political candidates and will revoke tax incentives for those that violate new antitrust laws, raising First Amendment and federal preemption concerns. S.B. 7072, signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, will revoke tax exemptions, tax refunds, tax credits and other economic incentives from violators of the new law. DeSantis said in a statement that the law will protect state residents "against the Silicon Valley elites." "Many in our state have experienced censorship and other tyrannical behavior firsthand in Cuba and Venezuela," DeSantis said. "If Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently,...

