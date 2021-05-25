Judge Revisits Grocer's Defense Dispute Over Opioid Injury

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Tuesday his refusal to consider a part of Giant Eagle's primary insurance policy caused "a clear error of law," tossing his November ruling that the grocery chain's excess insurers must defend it in opioid injury suits. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville said that after reconsidering a section of the grocer's primary policy with Old Republic Insurance Co., he found that the primary insurance was not exhausted, so the grocer's excess insurers were not obligated to provide a defense. Last November, the judge granted partial summary judgment to Giant Eagle, concluding that its excess carriers XL Specialty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS