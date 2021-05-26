Mass. Ruling Highlights Exec Employment Pact Pitfalls

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Are the terms of a job offer enforceable? If the offer is accepted, the answer is usually a resounding yes, even if the employment offered is at will. However, a case recently decided by the Massachusetts Superior Court, Moore v. LGH Medical Group LLC,[1] provides a cautionary tale regarding ambiguous drafting by an employer and potential pitfalls for an executive who relied thereon. In uncertain economic times, employers seeking maximum flexibility in staffing decisions may be wary of extending binding job offers. Likewise, given COVID-19 concerns, an increasing number of transitioning executives may prefer flexible start dates of increasingly long duration....

