11th Circ. Drops Mask Mandate For Vaccinated Court Visitors

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has dropped its face mask and social distancing requirements for court visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while planning to resume in-person hearings in June.Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. updated the federal appellate court's coronavirus guidelines in a general order Monday, vacating previous pandemic-related orders for court entry requirements implemented in March and August last year. The presiding judge in any proceeding can require the wearing of face masks, or authorize the removal of a mask, during that proceeding, per the order.Judge Pryor's order relies on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by laws and regulations. People "may be requested to provide proof of their vaccination status," he wrote in the order."The court takes this temporary action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of the federal judiciary and staff, members of the bar, and the public," Judge Pryor said in his order. "The court will continue to assess the ongoing need for the entry restrictions and update such restrictions as warranted."Eleventh Circuit staff told Law360 on Tuesday that in-person oral arguments will resume in June. The court has four locations, in Atlanta, Georgia; Miami and Jacksonville, Florida; and Montgomery, Alabama.The court considers people to be fully vaccinated two weeks after their second of two doses, or two weeks after their single-dose vaccine. Those not fully vaccinated must wear a face mask and physically distance themselves, per the order.Judge Pryor said even fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 symptoms or who are awaiting a coronavirus test result will be denied court access, as will those who have tested positive for the virus within the previous 10 days.Those not fully vaccinated who have had close contact in the previous two weeks with a person who has COVID-19, or those asked or required to quarantine, will also be denied entry to court facilities.COVID-19 symptoms listed in the court order include a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties, chills, muscle or body aches, nausea or vomiting, and a new loss of taste or smell.Judge Pryor said every court visitor must use a temperature check station in addition to the usual screening protocols. He said fully vaccinated people can still choose to wear face masks and physically distance themselves while in the court.The court is also prohibiting people from submitting paper briefs or appendices if they would not be allowed to enter court facilities under the order.Georgia appellate attorney Brandon Bullard of The Bullard Firm LLC told Law360 the Eleventh Circuit's order is in the same vein as the recent lifting of some pandemic restrictions in other Peach State courts, which have resumed in-person proceedings, including jury trials.The Supreme Court of Georgia announced in early May that it would resume in-person oral arguments on June 9, though Chief Justice Harold D. Melton has since advised state courts to keep mask mandates until the CDC releases specific guidelines for courthouses.Federal trial courts in Georgia resumed in-person jury trials in April. And Justice Melton lifted a jury trial suspension for state courts in March.Though Georgia state and federal trial courts continue to require face masks and social distancing, even for those fully vaccinated, Bullard said that makes sense because far more people use trial courts."Usually when you give an appellate argument, the courtroom behind you is mostly empty," he said. "It's a rare thing to even have spectators."Bullard said he has no concerns about the Eleventh Circuit's updated entry requirements, though being fully vaccinated won't stop him from wearing a face mask. He said he and his wife are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but choose to wear masks in public out of an abundance of caution."If I were to walk into the Eleventh Circuit then I would still wear a mask, but that has a lot to do with the fact that we have a one-year-old, and he is not eligible to be vaccinated," Bullard said. "The CDC guidance is a valid basis for Chief Judge Pryor to make this decision ... we seem to be on the tail end of this thing. It wasn't to be unexpected."--Additional reporting by Emily Sides. Editing by Alyssa Miller.

