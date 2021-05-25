EPA, Navistar Reach Deal In Diesel Emissions Suit Before Trial

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a tentative deal to resolve its accusations that trucking giant Navistar Inc. violated the Clean Air Act by selling heavy-duty diesel engines without the required certification that they met emissions standards, they told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland agreed to vacate a July bench trial date and all pretrial deadlines, in line with a request from the parties to stay the case through July 30 as they draft a consent decree laying out the terms and conditions of the deal. But during a hearing Tuesday morning, the judge...

