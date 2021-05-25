Senate Bill Would Devote $375M To Electric Vehicle Transition

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., on Tuesday introduced a bill that would spend $375 million over five years to develop a grant program aimed at installing electric vehicle infrastructure in environmental justice communities, according to his office. The bill touches on two areas that are part of President Joe Biden's agenda to combat climate change: boosting electric vehicles by installing more charging stations and targeting investments to combat climate change in environmental justice communities, which the bill defines as communities that are often home to significant minority populations that suffer from disproportionately harmful environmental effects. "Without targeted investment into zero-emission refueling infrastructure...

