RJ Reynolds Owes Smoker $3M For Lung Disease, Jury Rules

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was hit with a $2.97 million verdict Monday after a seven-day Florida state jury trial on claims that its cigarettes caused a 79-year-old former smoker's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The Gadsden County, Florida, jury found that Roosevelt Gordon's COPD, which he developed after smoking R.J. Reynolds cigarettes for more than 60 years, was the result of negligence and defective product design on the part of the tobacco giant. R.J. Reynolds is fully responsible for Gordon's COPD, the jury said, including $2.52 million in damages for his pain and suffering and $447,000 in medical expenses. Gordon filed suit...

