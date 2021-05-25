Fed. Circ. Won't Stay Bose Case, Citing Albright's Pledge

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Tuesday it won't force U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright to pause headphone maker Koss Corp.'s patent infringement suit against rival Bose Corp. while the Texas federal court decides the Massachusetts-based defendant's bid to move the case to the Bay State. The three-judge panel's order denying Bose's request to have the Texas federal judge halt briefing shows that despite its prior reprimands of Judge Albright's transfer policies, it will give him leeway to stick to his word in a recent order pledging to decide questions regarding venue before other substantive case issues. That said, the panel's order...

