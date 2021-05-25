Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Won't Stay Bose Case, Citing Albright's Pledge

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Tuesday it won't force U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright to pause headphone maker Koss Corp.'s patent infringement suit against rival Bose Corp. while the Texas federal court decides the Massachusetts-based defendant's bid to move the case to the Bay State.

The three-judge panel's order denying Bose's request to have the Texas federal judge halt briefing shows that despite its prior reprimands of Judge Albright's transfer policies, it will give him leeway to stick to his word in a recent order pledging to decide questions regarding venue before other substantive case issues.

That said, the panel's order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!