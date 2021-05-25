Buttigieg Backs Immigration Reform At SEIU Roundtable

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday lent his support to comprehensive immigration reform and, in particular, an expedited pathway to citizenship for workers with temporary immigrant protections, telling a group of Service Employees International Union members that "this issue has been debated for much too long." Buttigieg's remarks came during a round table hosted by the union at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. During the event, he heard from several immigrant airport employees who shared their experiences working on the front lines in the midst of the pandemic. Buttigieg said that while the phrase "essential worker" has only recently...

