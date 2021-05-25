9th Circ. Tesla Ruling Gets Aerospace Co. Out Of Investor Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal magistrate judge cited the Ninth Circuit's recent rejection of an investor suit against Tesla Inc. on Monday when she reversed her previous decision not to grant aerospace parts manufacturer Precision Castparts Corp. a full victory over similar securities claims. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman found that PCC CEO Mark Donegan's statements about the company's ability to meet earnings benchmarks were "indistinguishable" from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statements about production benchmarks, which investors alleged were misleading but that the Ninth Circuit concluded in January were inactionable. Last summer, Judge Beckerman held that Donegan's statements were not forward-looking enough...

