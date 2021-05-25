Texas Christian Groups Want Religious Bostock Exemption

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Two Christian organizations asked a Texas federal judge to back their proposed class action against the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the First Amendment exempt them from complying with federal LGBTQ workplace protections. Bear Creek Bible Church and Braidwood Management Inc., which says it "operates overtly as a Christian business," lodged a bid Monday for summary judgment and a permanent injunction. The duo told U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor the U.S. Supreme Court's watershed decision last summer in Bostock v. Clayton County places them "in a bind" by requiring them to violate their religious...

