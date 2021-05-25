Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Christian Groups Want Religious Bostock Exemption

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Two Christian organizations asked a Texas federal judge to back their proposed class action against the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the First Amendment exempt them from complying with federal LGBTQ workplace protections.

Bear Creek Bible Church and Braidwood Management Inc., which says it "operates overtly as a Christian business," lodged a bid Monday for summary judgment and a permanent injunction. The duo told U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor the U.S. Supreme Court's watershed decision last summer in Bostock v. Clayton County places them "in a bind" by requiring them to violate their religious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!