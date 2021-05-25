AMAG Escapes Suit Over Preterm Birth Drug's Effectiveness

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday threw out a suit alleging that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. misleads consumers into believing one of its drugs prevents women from giving birth prematurely, saying any claims from before March 2019 are preempted. According to the order, none of the women who are plaintiffs in the suit allege when they were administered Makena, or hydroxyprogesterone caproate, so the judge cannot determine which claims — if any — can move forward, and dismissed the complaint without prejudice. While the women had cited in their complaint a study that showed doubt in the drug's efficacy, U.S. District...

